Top US diplomat influences Trump to toughen stance on Russia, China, Iran — newspaper

LONDON, July 24. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has influenced President Donald Trump "to adopt a more hawkish posture towards countries such as China, Iran, Russia and Venezuela," the Financial Times writes.

"On China, Russia and Ukraine, and Iran, you see a reinvigorated American foreign policy and a reassertion of America’s role in the world," the paper quoted Rubio’s friend and former aide as saying. "And much of that is down to the high-level counsel the secretary is giving the president and the rest of the administration on a day-to-day basis."

The Financial Times also notes that after joining the Trump administration, Rubio started to promote a policy different from his prior belief in the importance of Washington’s soft power. In this regard, the paper points to the evisceration of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the tightening of rhetoric on migrants.