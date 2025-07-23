Iran continues assessing impact of strikes on nuclear sites — senior diplomat

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. Tehran continues assessing the impact of the recent Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear sites, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"Our Atomic Energy Organization is assessing, actually, the damage to the nuclear installations, and we are waiting to receive a report in this regard," the senior diplomat told reporters at a briefing in New York, where he is taking part in United Nations events.

"It's very dangerous work. We do not know what has happened there, you know, because of the risks of radiation. But they are working on it, and sooner or later, there will be a report by the Atomic Energy Organization in this regard," Gharibabadi added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA. The law took effect and became legally binding from the day it was signed by the president. On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran did not rule out that IAEA inspectors could return to the country in the future.