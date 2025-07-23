Rally starts in Kiev over Zelensky’s move against corruption watchdogs

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. A protest started in Kiev against a law that effectively abolishes the independence of the country’s two agencies fighting corruption, the UNIAN news service reported.

People gathered on the square near Ivan Franko Theater. They are chanting "Hands off NABU and SAP," referring to the Ukrainian acronyms of the agencies, which stand for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. On Tuesday, between 1,000 and 2,000 Kiev residents took to the streets in protest, according to some estimates. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko also took part.

According to Ukrainian news reports, similar protests are also taking place in Dnepr, Zhitomir, Krivoi Rog, Kropivnitsky, Lvov, Nikolayev, Odessa, Rovno, Ternopol, Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Chernihov and Chernovtsy.

Vladimir Zelensky has long tried to gain control over the agencies. On June 23, the bureau filed corruption charges against Alexey Chernyshov, who at the time served as deputy prime minister. Chernyshov is regarded as a very influential figure in Zelensky's inner circle. According to some opposition lawmakers, the corruption watchdogs could soon bring charges against other people close to Zelensky.

On July 21, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted 70 searches in the offices of the bureau’s staff and also inspected the prosecutor’s office. On July 22, the legislature, where the majority of seats is controlled by Zelensky’s party, passed a bill aiming to strip the watchdogs of their independent status. In the evening of the same day, about 2,000 Kiev residents took to the streets in protest, demanding, among other things, the resignation of Zelensky's chief of staff, Andrey Yermak. Rallies also took place in Dnepr, Lvov, Odessa, Poltava, Rovno and Ternopol. Even so, Zelensky signed the bill into law and it came into force on Wednesday.