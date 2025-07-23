Zelensky announces urgent audit of government spending

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has announced an urgent audit of government spending.

"Today I signed a decree on reducing bureaucratic procedures and conducting an immediate audit of public spending," Zelensky said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel. The results are expected from the government within a month, he said. The largest portion of state expenditures should be "allocated for Ukraine’s defense," Zelensky said.

"We are also preparing tangible steps on deregulation to provide more freedom to people," he added.