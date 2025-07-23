Iran coordinates position on nuclear issues with Russia, China — senior diplomat

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. Tehran coordinates its position on nuclear issues and the threat of renewed sanctions with Russia and China, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"We have very constructive and good relations with China and Russia; I can call it strategic relations. We have a strategic partnership treaty with Russia," the senior diplomat told reporters at a briefing in New York, where he is taking part in United Nations events.

"Constantly, we are exchanging our views on these important issues, and we are coordinating our positions," Gharibabadi stressed, commenting on the Iran nuclear issue and the West’s threats to reimpose sanctions on Tehran. "China and Russia are against abusing this mechanism of a snapback, and they are against that," he noted.

"Iran, China and Russia, as three participants of the JCPOA will coordinate their own positions, and we will adopt a unified position on that," Gharibabadi added.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015.