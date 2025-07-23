Iran to enrich uranium for own needs, cannot rely on others — deputy foreign minister

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. Iran intends to enrich uranium itself to meet its own needs, considering that it cannot rely on others for this, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who is taking part in UN events, said.

"When it comes to enrichment, Iran will enrich uranium according to its needs. That's what I can say. We must be able to do everything we need to do," he said at a briefing when asked whether Tehran was ready to introduce, for example, a moratorium on uranium enrichment as a gesture of goodwill.

"We have a very sad experience in this regard. We cannot rely on an outside contractor."