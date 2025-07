ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Metin Gurak has arrived at Ciragan Palace, where the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place, a TASS correspondent reports.

Earlier, a Turkish delegation that includes head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin arrived at the palace. NTV reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will address the meeting.