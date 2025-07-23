Iran to receive IAEA technical delegation in 2-3 weeks — deputy foreign minister

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. Iran has agreed to receive a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the next two to three weeks, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who is taking part in UN events .

"By the way, how to fulfill the obligations in the new circumstances? New discussions are needed with the IAEA. This is important," he said at a briefing. "We have agreed to receive an IAEA delegation, a technical delegation; it will pay a visit to Iran very soon - within two to three weeks - to discuss this modality."