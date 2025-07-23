Russia-US strategic deal needed to end conflict in Ukraine — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, July 23. /TASS/. A comprehensive cooperation agreement between Russia and the United States is required to resolve the military conflict in Ukraine, a move that would benefit the security of the whole world, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is taking part in UN events, said.

"To end the war in Ukraine, a major comprehensive, multifaceted Russian-American cooperation agreement is needed," he told M1 TV channel in an interview. He intends to present this point of view at the meetings in New York with his colleagues, as well as with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"If a major comprehensive Russian-American agreement is reached in the coming weeks or months, the world will become a safer place and the risk of a third World War can be eliminated. If such an agreement is not reached, if the military conflict in Ukraine escalates, it will have unpredictable consequences for the global economy and politics and the world will be at serious risk of World War III," Szijjarto believes.

"This must be prevented, so we stand for peace, for negotiations, for a ceasefire. We will continue to do this, even amidst constant attacks from Europe, Brussels, and various European capitals against us."

The Hungarian government has previously said that the conflict in Ukraine can be resolved only if an agreement is reached between Russia and the United States on a wide range of issues. Budapest believes that this problem will be solved primarily in negotiations between Moscow and Washington, and not between Moscow and Kiev.