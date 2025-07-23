Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for today's negotiations with Russia, RBC-Ukraine reported.

Earlier, Kiev representatives held a meeting with the Turkish leadership in Ankara.

The Russian delegation is already in Istanbul.

The negotiations will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Ciragan Palace, same as the last round.

The composition of the Russian delegation hasn’t changed — it is headed by Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.