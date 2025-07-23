Ukraine wages terror campaign on staff at ZNPP, surrounding Energodar residents

MELITOPOL, July 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attacks on the residential areas of Energodar have become more frequent in recent months, as the Kiev regime tries to scare the staff of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station and residents of its satellite city, Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"The psychological pressure on the station staff and residents of the city, including increased shelling and constant threats in the information space, does not stop. Any actions that create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity for the personnel responsible for the safety of the nuclear facility and for civilians are absolutely unacceptable," Yashina said.

The station employees should be able to perform their vital duties without pressure and threats, she said.

"The spread of threats in the public space - in public places and other channels - is a form of psychological violence and escalates tensions. Such actions aggravate the already difficult situation for the residents of the city," Yashina added.

On July 23, the Ukrainian army attacked the residential area of Atomgrad several times with kamikaze drones. On the night of July 18, Ukrainian troops fired cannon artillery at a closed kindergarten and residential buildings, injuring a woman. Throughout the summer, the Ukrainian army has repeatedly attacked residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities in the city and the Zaporozhye nuclear power station.

Earlier, the authorities of Energodar called for reporting on the accomplices of the Kiev regime who provide Ukraine with information about the specialists of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station and other organizations important to the city to intimidate them. A chatbot has been created to exchange data with Energodar residents. The city administration said that all those who sent the necessary data are guaranteed anonymity and an appropriate response.