Chiefs of Turkey’s diplomacy, intelligence, General Staff to take part in Ukraine talks

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. The heads of Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, intelligence service, and armed forces will attend the talks on Ukraine in Istanbul, sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organization Chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Chief of the General Staff Metin Cavusoglu will take part in the meeting. Minister Fidan will deliver opening remarks," the sources said.

They also confirmed that the negotiations are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. local time (4 p.m. GMT), the time previously reported by Turkish media.