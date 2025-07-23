Ukrainian delegation lands in Turkey for negotiations

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation has landed in Turkey to participate in talks scheduled for this evening in Istanbul, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) member Alexey Goncharenko (put on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists) wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Goncharenko, Ukrainian representatives will first hold a meeting in Ankara. The lawmaker did not specify who the meeting will be with. The delegation will then proceed to Istanbul, where it is expected they will be in contact with the Russian side.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations is set to take place on the evening of July 23 in Istanbul. At the two rounds of negotiations that took place in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2, Russia and Ukraine agreed on the exchange of prisoners under a "thousand for a thousand" formula, as well as on the return of seriously ill and young (under 25) prisoners under an "all for all" format — at least a thousand people from each side.