Ukrainian delegation heads to Istanbul for talks with Russia — media

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation has left for Istanbul to hold negotiations with Russian representatives, Ukraine’s Hromadske news outlet reported, citing a source in Vladimir Zelensky’s office.

The outlet also reports that the third round of talks in Istanbul is scheduled to begin tonight, presumably at 7:00 p.m. Kiev time (4:00 p.m. GMT). The Ukrainian delegation will consist of 14 members, led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Earlier, a source told TASS that the Russian delegation has departed the capital bound for Istanbul. The Russian delegation to the talks is headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The first two rounds of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev took place in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2.