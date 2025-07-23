PARIS, July 23. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, has spoken out against financial and military assistance to Ukraine amid protests against Vladimir Zelensky’s administration and its actions targeting anti-corruption bodies.

"Let’s not send a single euro, a single shell to this corrupt and aggressive [Kiev] regime that even its own citizens are condemning," the French politician said on his page on the X social network.

On July 22, Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed a bill that effectively curtails the independence of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention. Zelensky has already signed it. According to Ukrainian media outlets, this law will seriously impact the operations of both agencies. The bill has already triggered widespread public backlash in Ukrainian society.