Zelensky adds two members to Ukrainian delegation for talks with Moscow

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has updated the lineup of Ukraine's delegation for talks with Russia; according to the revised composition, 14 negotiators will represent Kiev at the upcoming meeting in Istanbul.

As stated in a decree published on Zelensky's official website, Rustem Umerov will once again head the delegation, though he will no longer serve as defense minister, having assumed the role of secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Compared to the previous lineup, the delegation has expanded from 12 to 14 members and now includes, among others, a representative of the human rights commissioner.

Alongside Umerov, the Ukrainian side will be represented by Alexander Bevz, an adviser in the presidential office; Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command Alexander Dyakov; First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa; Yury Kovbasa, who represents the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in the security and defense sector; Georgy Kuzmichev, a protocol officer in the Commander-in-Chief’s Support Office; and Oleg Lugovsky, the first deputy head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. The delegation also includes Deputy Chief of the General Staff Yevgeny Ostryansky; Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Security Service Alexander Poklad; Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadim Skibitsky; Andrey Fomin, head of the International Law Department and deputy head of the International and Operational Law Directorate of the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff; Deputy Chief of the General Staff Alexey Shevchenko; Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate Alexander Sherikhov; and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command Yevgeny Shinkarev.

According to unofficial reports from Turkish sources, the third round of direct talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Wednesday evening.