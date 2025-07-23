China’s Foreign Ministry backs settling trade disputes between US, Japan

BEIJING, July 23. /TASS/. China backs resolving trade and economic differences between the United States and Japan, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"The Chinese side consistently stands for resolving trade and economic differences via fair dialogue and consultations among all [interested] parties," he said at a briefing, commenting on a "major deal" between Washington and Tokyo.

The diplomat noted that Beijing supports efforts aimed at creating a favorable international business environment.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the conclusion of a "massive deal" with Tokyo. According to him, Japan will invest $550 billion in the US, while tariffs on goods from that country will amount to 15%. The US leader specified that Tokyo will open its economy for trade, including cars and trucks, rice, and other goods.