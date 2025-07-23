Iran ready to discuss concept of collective security in Middle East — president

DOHA, July 23. /TASS/. The government of Iran is ready to work on creating the concept of collective security together with countries of the Middle East, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Al Jazeera in an interview.

"We are fully ready to work on the concept of collective security together with our neighbors and other countries of the region," he said.

In his words, Iran has seen unprecedented support from other countries of the region during its standoff with Israel.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.