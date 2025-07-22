MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The front of the Ukrainian army is crumbling in all directions, and there is no reason to expect a miracle, Verkhovna Rada member Anna Skorokhod said.

"You know, I am a realist. I always want to hope for the best, but I talk to the guys, and the front is crumbling, not just in one direction, but in all areas at once. I don't believe that a miracle will happen and someone will come down from the sky and solve our problems," she said in an interview with the Ukrainian YouTube channel Politeka Online.

She also added that Kiev would not receive "any strong support from the US before the end of the summer."

Earlier, Rada MP Victoria Grib said that Ukraine might not be able to withstand the continuation of the military conflict even if arms supplies continue. On July 8, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said the situation was tough in four directions at once: in Pokrovsk (near the DPR's Krasnoarmeysk), Liman (northern DPR), Novopavlovsk (western DPR and eastern Dnepropetrovsk Region), and North Slobozhanka (northern Sumy Region).