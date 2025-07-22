China showcases drone capabilities during border defense drills

HONG KONG, July 22. /TASS/. China conducted a large-scale demonstration of unmanned systems during military exercises aimed at defending border facilities from a simulated enemy attack, highlighting the country’s growing status as one of the world’s leading suppliers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), The South China Morning Post reported.

The maneuvers took place at a training range in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and involved a wide array of Chinese-made unmanned aerial systems. The operation was divided into six stages, focusing both on the use of UAVs and counter-UAV tactics.

The drones showcased included reconnaissance and surveillance UAVs, long-and short-range loitering munitions, unmanned helicopters, and first-person view (FPV) drones.

The drills also featured the use of OW5 laser weapons to neutralize UAV threats. According to the report, a "high-energy beam, barely visible to the naked eye," successfully downed a target drone at a distance of several kilometers.