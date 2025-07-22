CHISINAU, July 22. /TASS/. Former leader of Moldova’s Democratic Party, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, who was detained in Greece, will be extradited to Chisinau, Interior Minister of the Republic Daniela Misail-Nikitina said on the air of Teleradio-Moldova.

"He was detained at Athens airport. In accordance with Interpol rules, the extradition procedure to Moldova began immediately after the arrest," she said, but declined to mention the time frame for the businessman's delivery to the country.

There are a number of charges levied against Plahotniuc in Moldova: he is accused of involvement in the theft of $1 billion from banks, money laundering, creation and leadership of a criminal organization, corruption and illegal enrichment. After losing power in June 2019, the oligarch fled to the United States.

According to Misail-Nikitina, Plahotniuc was detained on Tuesday morning. This news caused a mixed reaction in Moldova. Former Justice Minister, MP Olesya Stamate expressed the hope that "the Moldovan leadership will not delay" the extradition. "I know that some people shudder at the thought of his return, but people are waiting for justice," she wrote on her Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia). Former Prime Minister Vladimir Filat also noted on Telegram that not everyone is happy about his return. "Those who erased him from their memories are especially upset," he said.

In November 2017, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Plahotniuc in absentia and put him on the international wanted list for attempted murder. He is also suspected of withdrawing large funds from Russian banks together with Moldovan politician Renato Usatii. Plahotniuc's defense argued that he was being politically persecuted.