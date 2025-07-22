Death toll in Bangladesh Air Force plane crash rises to 31

NEW DELHI, July 22. /TASS/. The death toll from the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft into the Milestone school and college building in Dhaka has risen to 31, the country’s inter-departmental public relations service said in a press release.

Among the victims are at least 25 students from Milestone. A total of 165 injured people remain hospitalized, with some patients in critical condition.

The F-7 BGI aircraft crashed on July 21 near the entrance of a two-story building minutes after takeoff just after the school day had ended. While some students had already left, many were still inside. The plane caught fire upon impact, and the blaze quickly spread to the school.

Bangladesh’s inter-departmental public relations service stated the crash resulted from technical failure. An investigation into the accident has been launched.