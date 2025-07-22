Moldovan police say oligarch Plahotniuc detained in Greece

CHISINAU, July 22. /TASS/. Moldova’s police have reported that oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, the former leader of the Democratic Party, was detained in Greece.

"Some time ago, over Interpol’s official channels in Athens (Greece), we were informed that two Moldovan citizens were detained. Vladimir Plahotniuc is one of them," the Moldovan General Police Inspectorate said on its page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization).

Plahotniuc, who has an international warrant out for his arrest, is accused of taking Moldova’s judicial system under control via bribing and blackmail in 2016 and forming a government of pro-European parties, supported by the US and EU.