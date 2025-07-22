Sale of children’s toys banned in Kandahar, Afghanistan — media

DUBAI, July 22. /TASS/. Authorities in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, have banned the sale of children’s toys, according to Amu TV, citing local shop owners.

They report that the Taliban movement is restricting the sale of dolls and figurines, a move they say is negatively impacting their businesses.

Earlier, Khaama Press reported that Afghan authorities had banned chess indefinitely due to religious reasons and restrictions set by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. The Afghan Chess Federation has been closed, and all related events have been canceled.