Rada passes law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has voted to adopt amendments to a law that effectively eliminate the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, according to a broadcast of the parliamentary session.

A total of 263 lawmakers supported the amendments, which were introduced at the last minute. Thirteen MPs voted against, while another 13 abstained.

Earlier in the session, opposition lawmakers attempted to block the vote, with several MPs obstructing the parliamentary rostrum.