MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Kiev is in talks with EU and NATO members to secure $60 billion for defense purposes next year, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmygal said.

"We will need at least $120 billion for defense next year. We are working with other countries in order to raise half of the money with our allies’ support," he wrote on Telegram. Shmygal claimed that Ukraine was in active talks on the matter with European Union and NATO member states.

Earlier, the defense chief called on Western partners to include allocations to Ukraine in their 2026 budgets.

Shmygal said earlier that Kiev needed $6 billion only to cover a budget gap in weapons procurement and drone production. Meanwhile, Vladimir Zelensky complained about a significant shortage of domestic funds in defense production and announced plans to seek money from Kiev’s Western partners.

Earlier, Kiev officials repeatedly admitted that the country’s authorities were only able to cover Ukraine’s defense expenditures, while funding other fields required foreign assistance. Notably, as for funding the operation of institutions, the West provides funds to Ukraine as loans, not grants. Nikolay Azarov, who served as the country’s prime minister in 2010-2014, noted that without Western loans, Ukraine would no longer exist as a state.