BUDAPEST, July 22. /TASS/. Hungary will not allow the European Union leadership to prohibit it from using Russian oil and gas, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto stated during a meeting with EU ambassadors in Budapest.

"Brussels is heading in a completely wrong direction: they want to continue the war [in Ukraine], they want to let in illegal migrants, and they want to impose gender madness on us. In addition, they want to ban us from using cheap Russian oil and gas, which would lead to a two-, three-, or even fourfold increase in utility costs for Hungarian families. We will not allow that. For us, Hungary comes first. I made this very clear to the EU ambassadors in Budapest," the minister wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in the Russian Federation).

Earlier, the Hungarian government stated that it would not support the European Commission’s proposed plan for a complete phase-out of Russian oil and gas imports to the EU by early 2028.