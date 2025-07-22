Four opposition parties in Moldova announce creation of electoral bloc

CHISINAU, July 22. /TASS/. Four Moldovan opposition parties have agreed to form an electoral bloc to challenge pro-Western parties in the upcoming parliamentary election in September.

The leaders of Moldova’s Socialist, Communist, Heart of Moldova, and Future of Moldova parties, Igor Dodon, Vladimir Voronin, Irina Vlakh, and Vasile Tarlev, announced the decision at a joint press briefing.

"We have agreed to establish an electoral bloc. <...> We will proceed with its registration at the Central Election Commission (CEC), and the parties must hold congresses to adopt the founding documents," Dodon stated. According to him, the bloc will "defend Moldovan identity and Christian faith, neutrality, and sovereignty."