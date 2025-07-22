Iran does not rule out return of IAEA inspectors to country

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. Iran continues cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and it does not rule out that IAEA inspectors could return to the country in the future, the republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Fox News.

"We have not stopped our cooperation with the agency. We continue working with them. We need a new modality because the facilities have been destroyed," he said. "Based on the modality that we come to with the agency, that (return of inspectors - TASS) would be possible," the minister added.

"Any request by the agency to visit any place or to send inspectors or whatever should be carefully considered by our supreme National Security Council because of the safety and security concerns," he noted.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA. The law took effect and became legally binding from the day it was signed by the president.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.