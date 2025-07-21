{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US pledged to replace Patriot systems handed over by EU to Kiev — Merz

According to German Chancellor, replacement is yet to be purchased

BERLIN, July 21. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the United States had pledged to replace Patriot air defense systems, handed over by Germany and other EU countries to Ukraine, and details of an agreement are now being discussed.

"There is general consent of the US government to give us Patriot systems, and we, in turn, will deliver our Patriot systems to Ukraine. In other words, our delivery will be replaced. But this replacement is yet to be purchased. At present, we are in talks with the US administration on where this replacement will come from," Merz said at a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Berlin.

"However, the US administration gave its consent in principle that we will receive the replacement," Merz said, adding that the details will be agreed by defense ministers.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told a virtual meeting of the Ukraine contact group on Monday that Berlin can provide five Patriot systems within a very short timeframe. According to Bild, US President Donald Trump demanded that Germany provide Kiev with Patriot systems from its own arsenals.

On July 14, Trump said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe pays for the supplies. NATO will coordinate the process. According to the head of the White House, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.

Tags
UkraineUnited StatesGermany
Middle East conflict
Hamas urges signatories of statement on Gaza to implement its provisions
The movement said it expected the signatories to exert "direct and tangible pressure" on the Israeli government with the goal of stopping military actions
Read more
Russia asks OPCW to probe into chemical weapons use by Ukraine — envoy
Vladimir Tarabrin added that during the 109th session of the organization’s Executive Council, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias informed CWC signatories that the organization had received Russia’s request
Read more
Severstal to hit 10% CO2 emissions cut target two years ahead of schedule
Total investments in greenhouse gas emission cuts by 2028 increased almost twofold to 298 bln rubles ($3.8 bln), the company informed
Read more
Ukrainians revolting against ‘criminal’ military recruitment practices — source
In a bid to evade mobilization, Ukrainians opt to illegally cross the border with Belarus and surrender to Belarusian border guards
Read more
US to urge Europe to follow if introducing tariffs for Russian oil — Treasury
"Any country who buys sanctioned Russian oil is going to be a subject to up to a 100% secondary tariffs," US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said
Read more
Lavrov says Borrell let it slip that Europe ‘fighting against Russia’
Russia’s top diplomat noted that Josep Borrell may made the statement in a moment of weakness
Read more
Moscow wants respect for Russians in Azerbaijan — Kremlin
"A very large Azerbaijani diaspora resides in Russia, and virtually all of them are law-abiding citizens who are given due respect," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
US begins to comprehend complexity of Ukraine settlement — Kremlin
Russia is ready to swiftly move toward a settlement in the Ukraine crisis but the pace of this process does not depend solely on Moscow, Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Cypriots understand that anti-Russian sanctions will backfire on EU — Russian ambassador
According to Murat Zyazikov, Cyprus "has not been fighting against colonial dependence, for its sovereignty" only to see these achievements being eroded by the actions of EU bureaucrats
Read more
Zelensky downplays number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers — media
According to the report, cemeteries throughout Ukraine are facing a shortage of space
Read more
Nayara Energy views EU sanctions as groundless, ignoring international law
The EU introduced sanctions against eighteen companies as part of the package of anti-Russian sanctions, including India’s Nayara Energy
Read more
Severstal’s IFRS net profit down 55% in 1H, while EBITDA falls by 38%
The company’s revenue for January-June decreased by 11% to 364.2 bln rubles ($4.66 bln)
Read more
Kremlin to make announcement as soon as date is set for talks with Ukraine — spokesman
According to earlier media reports, the third round of talks may take place on July 23-24
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russia makes tens of thousands of Prince Vandal FPV drones monthly — producer
According to Alexey Chadayev, General Director of the Ushkuinik Scientific and Production Center in Veliky Novgorod, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed equipment worth $1.7 billion
Read more
Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.33%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.32%
Read more
Elements of Iran’s nuclear program damaged after US strike — French intelligence
DGSE head Nicolas Lerner said that "not a single intelligence service in the world" can precisely assess the degree of damage sustained by Iran’s nuclear sites
Read more
Next round of Russian-Ukrainian talks scheduled for July 24 — source
The delegations may arrive in Istanbul on July 23, the source said
Read more
Penicillin intelligence complex helps strike back in seconds — Rostec
The source noted that Penicillin is a new generation complex that combines three types of information - seismic, thermal and visual
Read more
Russia’s automotive sector avoids collapse, expands production — Putin
According to the Russian president, labor productivity diagrams at Avtovaz, Russia’s flagship car manufacturer, speak for themselves
Read more
Air defenses destroy six drones in Oryol Region, no casualties reported
According to the region's governor Andrey Klychkov, emergency responders and law enforcement personnel are working at the scene
Read more
US not ready to sign symmetrical agreement on tariffs with EU — Merz
According to German Chancellor, the tariffs negotiations are proceeding intensively
Read more
Japan's ruling coalition suffers second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections
The most impressive result was demonstrated by nationalist Party of Participation in Politics, which immediately won 14 new seats in parliament (previously it had only one)
Read more
Iran-Europe talks without preconditions may weaken Tehran's stance — newspaper
The media outlet noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had named the main condition for resuming dialogue with Washington - that the US guarantees it will not attack the republic again
Read more
OTC trading in US stocks enables investors to sell blocked assets
Deals will be made in the over-the-counter market with a central counterparty
Read more
Putin reaffirms commitment to peace deal on Ukraine in call with Erdogan
On June 2, the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Istanbul
Read more
More than 110 flights canceled in Moscow, St. Petersburg airports
Flights delayed for more than two hours due to flight restrictions amounted to 203, the air regulator said
Read more
Construction of Trans-Afghan Railroad estimated at $4.6 bln
On July 17, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan signed an agreement in Kabul on development of a feasibility study for construction of the Trans-Afghan Railroad
Read more
More than 200 weapons tested in Syria prove to be highly effective
Weapons and military equipment are tested in combat conditions on a regular basis
Read more
UK imposes sanctions on over 130 allegedly Russia-affiliated vessels
The overall number of blacklisted vessels has grown to 424
Read more
Brazilian envoy leaves Russia, his successor set to arrive in early August — embassy
Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares has served as ambassador since December 2021
Read more
PREVIEW: Russian PM begins annual Far Eastern trip
The head of the Russian cabinet goes to the Far Eastern regions every summer to check how previous assignments are being fulfilled and set new tasks
Read more
Court to hold closed-door preliminary hearing on case of terrorist attack in Crocus
The court will take unprecedented measures to ensure safety of the participants in the trial
Read more
No plans to withdraw from OPCW despite deepening internal challenges — Russian diplomat
"It is in our nation’s interests to be a member, first of all in the economic and industrial spheres," Vladimir Tarabrin stressed
Read more
West seeks to remove Russia supporters from Serbian government — TASS source
"Pressure is coming directly from the embassies of Germany and Britain, as well as from a number of politicians close to Alexander Soros’s circle," the source added
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down another drone en route to Moscow — mayor
In all, 15 drones were downed on Monday while approaching Moscow
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
The missile-carrying aircraft will be delivered to the Aerospace Force until the end of this year, according to the source
Read more
Zelensky ousts political rival Budanov from National Security and Defense Council
It was noted that in the updated list of the Ukrainian National Security Council and Defense Council posted online, Kirill Budanov’s name was missing
Read more
Hungary, Serbia, Russia hold talks on new oil pipeline project — Szijjarto
Hungary has been actively discussing the construction of the new oil pipeline with Serbia since last year, but this is the first public indication of Russia’s participation in the talks
Read more
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign memorandum of cooperation in energy sector
Saudi Minister Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources said the sides have already begun implementation of a number of joint projects
Read more
Norilsk Nickel revises production forecast for this year
The company plans a number of major repairs for the purpose of increasing reliability of key process equipment
Read more
Obama wanted to influence 2016 US elections by accusing Russia of interfering — Dmitriev
It was "a coordinated effort to mislead the public, influence elections and undermine elected president," Special Presidential Representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign states said
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker says country doesn’t have reserves for offensive
"An offensive means one needs to have an appropriate human potential and mobilization reserve, which is not there," Alexey Kucherenko said
Read more
Scientists present Russia's first 50-qubit cold atom quantum computer — MSU
The experiment that allowed testing the supercomputer prototype took place on December 19, the Moscow State University said
Read more
Umerov to remain head of Ukraine’s delegation at Istanbul talks
Current Defense Minister Denis Shmygal will not attend the talks in Istanbul
Read more
Gold prices above $3,400 per ounce — Comex
Platinum futures added 3.25% to $1,506.4 per Troy ounce at the same time
Read more
Mercenaries from Colombia, Brazil take part in fighting in Sumy Region
"Earlier, the same information came from Ukrainian captives," a Russian security official said
Read more
Hainan waives business registration fees for foreign companies
Business registration is now available online via the official platform, according to Hainan Ribao
Read more
Three US Patriot launchers presumably destroyed near Pokrovsk in DPR
The same strike also liquidated Western mercenaries who operated the missile systems
Read more
Conversation between Putin, Trump pragmatic yet ready for understanding — Kremlin
Both politicians have their own stance but they are ready to listen to each other, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Georgia’s wine exports to Russia drop more than 1.5-times in 1H 2025
In total, Georgia exported 41,300 tonnes of wine worth $121.7 mln during the first half of this year
Read more
Trump to impose 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian oil — Senator Graham
The US president is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil: China, India, and Brazil, the senator said
Read more
Yemeni Houthis stage drone attack on five sites in Israel — spokesman
The rebel movement attacked Ben Gurion Airport and the port of Eilat
Read more
Severstal increases steel and pig iron output in 1H 2025
In the Q2 of 2025 alone, steel output rose by 8% year-on-year to 2.5 mln metric tons, while pig iron production surged by 35% to 2.7 mln metric tons
Read more
Heavy rain in Moscow Region causes another bridge collapse
"Several houses have been cut off from road access," the source said
Read more
Hamas urges signatories of statement on Gaza to implement its provisions
The movement said it expected the signatories to exert "direct and tangible pressure" on the Israeli government with the goal of stopping military actions
Read more
Norilsk Nickel reports nickel, copper production lowering in H1 2025
Platinum production fell by 6% to 335,000 Troy ounces
Read more
Israel's Foreign Ministry dismisses 25-nation statement on Gaza as ‘detached from reality’
"The statement fails to recognize Hamas' role and responsibility for the current situation," the ministry said in a statement
Read more
European officials show arrogance at talks with China — expert
China will not be waiting for the European Union to come to its senses and realize its own interests, Zhang Weiwei, the director of China Institute at Fudan University stressed
Read more
Italy bows to political pressure from anti-Russia lobby by cancelling Gergiev show — envoy
According to Alexey Paramonov, "those who think that canceling Valery Gergiev’s concert will harm Russia are deeply mistaken," as Russia is "sovereign and self-sufficient in everything, including the cultural sector"
Read more
Russia’s electricity export down 20% in Q1
The Russian energy company’s revenue from electricity export rose by 29.1% to $74 mln
Read more
US pledged to replace Patriot systems handed over by EU to Kiev — Merz
According to German Chancellor, replacement is yet to be purchased
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost more than 1,195 soldiers in special operation area over past day
Units of the battlegroup Deipro struck formations of Ukrainian mechanized and mountain assault brigades and two territorial defense brigades in the areas of the towns of Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka and Ponyatovka in the Kherson Region
Read more
EU drifts downstream with more borrowings — newspaper
According to Malte Fischer, the countries of the community "are once again at the point where they were more than 10 years ago during the Eurozone crisis"
Read more
Russian, Iranian defense ministers hold talks in Moscow — Iranian ambassador
The Iranian defense chief also attended a meeting between Iranian Supreme Leader's adviser Ali Larijani and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Sunday
Read more
Moscow provided OPCW with proof that Kiev uses chemical weapons, Russian envoy says
According to Vladimir Tarabrin, the data has been confirmed by an analysis of samples from the sites of chemical incidents that were conducted by a certified laboratory of the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia not invading Ukraine and has no such plans — Russian ambassador to US
The leadership of our country has repeatedly declared and continues to declare its readiness to continue solving outstanding problems through diplomacy, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Rising steel imports increase market sensitivity in Russia — Severstal CEO
Alexander Shevelev stressed that the key issue for Russian metallurgists regarding steel imports lies not only in lower pricing, but also in the added risks of underconsumption within the domestic market
Read more
Putin, Trump could meet in China if US president agrees to come — Kremlin
China will widely celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan in World War II and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to take part
Read more
Another round of Russian-Ukrainian talks may be held in Istanbul on July 24-25 — source
A source close to the Russian negotiating team confirmed that Ukraine had suggested that a new round of talks be held this week
Read more
US Secretary of Treasury announces forthcoming talks with China
China should balance the bilateral trade with the United States, Scott Bessent noted
Read more
Ukrainian troops facing threat of being surrounded in Konstantinovka — newspaper
According to the New York Times, Russian forces have created a 16-kilometer pocket around Konstantinovka, partly surrounding it from the east, south and west
Read more
INTERVIEW: Foreigners interested in Russian FPV drone Knyaz Vandal — producer
He also told TASS about the advantages of the device
Read more
Ukraine spreads lies about Russia's losses in Kondratovka to cover own failures
According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, fighters from the Battlegroup North completed the liberation of Kondratovka in the Sumy Region on June 4
Read more
Press review: US and EU delay weapons to Ukraine as Syria fighting alarms Turkey
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 18th
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat hopes ‘wrestling diplomacy’ will help improve Russia-US ties
The free-style wrestling match between the Russian and US teams in Budapest t ended in Russia’s 6-4 win
Read more
Press review: Russia, Ukraine may resume talks this week as EU sanctions backfire on bloc
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 21st
Read more
Ukraine deploys Latin American mercenaries to Dnepropetrovsk Region’s border
"The enemy has deployed a platoon of Latin American mercenaries to Alexandrovgrad," a Russian security official said
Read more
If Azerbaijan opts to sue Russia, Moscow will await official verdict — Kremlin
Earlier, media reports indicated that Baku was preparing documents to submit to international courts in connection with the Azerbaijani AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan
Read more
Death toll in clashes in Syrian Al-Suwayda exceeds 1,000 people — TV
According to Sky News Arabia, 427 fighters of the Druze self-defense units were killed
Read more
Ukrainian propaganda spreading disinformation about Kupyansk offensive
According to the source, such statements are intended to justify Ukraine’s setbacks in this part of the front
Read more
Electricity exports to China down 75% in 2M 2024 — Inter RAO
Russia’s System Operator does not give a permit for supplies because of constraints in the Far East, driven by power consumption growth
Read more
What is known about the aftermath of Ukraine’s overnight drone strike on Russian regions
At least 26 passenger trains have been delayed, the North Caucasus Railway reported
Read more
NATO chief urges member states to purchase more US weapons for Kiev
Mark Rutte emphasized that by purchasing additional US arms for Ukraine, NATO members could simultaneously address "three key decisions made by leaders at the NATO Summit in The Hague: increasing defense investment, ramping up defense production, and supporting Ukraine"
Read more
At least 75 Russian airports to Be modernized by 2030 — PM Mishustin
According to Mikhail Mishustin, four new terminals have been commissioned and are already handling flights since the beginning of this year
Read more
Russian naval vessel arrives in Iran’s waters for joint Caspian drills — media
According to the report, the main phase of the drills will begin on July 21 after a meeting of representatives of the Russian and Iranian navies and will last three days with the participation of observers from Caspian Sea littoral states
Read more
Defendants in Crocus terror case ask for charges to be dropped as trial looms
Nineteen people are charged in the case, both the perpetrators of the terror attack and their accomplices
Read more
NATO’s increased activity in North Sea undermines European security — diplomat
According to Vladimir Tarabrin, the North Atlantic alliance is poised to turn the Netherlands into a logistical hub to re-position troops and cargo via the Atlantic Ocean and into the heart of Europe
Read more
Trump says BRICS `fading out fast’ in wake of his 10% tariff threat for group
"BRICS wanted to try and take over the dollar, the dominance of the dollar, and the standard of the dollar," US President said
Read more
Four Ukrainian aircraft briefly enter Romania’s airspace — defense ministry
The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that they "were taking measures to redeploy" aircraft from airfields in the west of the country
Read more
UK to lower price cap for Russian oil, following EU — Chancellor
Rachel Reeves said that the UK and its EU allies are turning the screw on
Read more
Former Ukrainian interior ministry officer found dead in Spain
According to Ukraine’s consulate general in Barcelona, Igor Grushevsky died from drowning
Read more
Press review: Trump’s Ukraine stance raises doubts as EU states opt out of US arms funding
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 17th
Read more
Russia's budget deficit reaches 1.7% of GDP in 2024 — Putin
"This is an acceptable level, especially against the background of the state of public finances of the so-called developed economies," the Russian president noted
Read more
Russian troops pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites in overnight strike
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,260 troops along engagement line over past day
Read more
Moscow Exchange to expand list of foreign stocks for trading on OTC market
The service for OTC transactions with payments via the CCP kicked off in April 2023
Read more
Ex-US national security aide says Air Force bases ‘extremely vulnerable’ to drone attacks
"US airfields are also extremely vulnerable to such an attack. All are surrounded by PRC-owned 'farmland,’" former US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien noted
Read more
China to make decisive steps in response to 18 EU package of sanctions — Commerce Ministry
The Ministry of Commerce draws attention to the fact that the EU sanctions "contradict the spirit of mutual understanding" reached at the highest level
Read more
Turkey expects immediate removal of political barriers to EU accession — Erdogan
Turkey formally applied for EU membership in 2005
Read more
Russian envoy says Global South incensed by plans to make OPCW dance to West’s tune
Vladimir Tarabrin said he believes that at the upcoming 30th session of the OPCW's Conference of States Parties in November Western countries will continue to pursue their policy of turning this organization into a mechanism for exerting pressure on the governments of the countries that have fallen out of their favor
Read more
Google owes almost 27.3 billion rubles in accordance with Russian court verdicts
The court enforcement actions against Google were launched in 2021-2025
Read more
Georgia-Russia trade turnover rises 7% in first half of 2025
Russia ranked as Georgia’s third-largest trading partner after Turkey and the United States
Read more