US Secretary of Treasury announces forthcoming talks with China

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. The United States and China will hold bilateral negotiations in the near future and they will not cover trade issues alone, US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said.

"We’re going to be having talks in the very near future. I think trade is in a good place and, I think, now we can start talking about other things. The Chinese, unfortunately, are very large purchasers of sanctioned Iranian oil, sanctioned Russian oil," he said on the air with CNBC television.

China should balance the bilateral trade with the United States, Bessent noted. This issue will be part of discussions between the two sides during future talks, he added.