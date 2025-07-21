Adviser to Iran's supreme leader brought message to Putin, Iranian Foreign Ministry says

TEHRAN, July 21. /TASS/. Ali Larijani, top adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on July 20, delivered a message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei, the meeting was productive.

"As the president’s special envoy, Ali Larijani has conveyed the message and outlined the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional developments, international affairs, and bilateral ties. He held a fruitful meeting with the Russian president, discussing a wide range of issues, in particular, bilateral relations and developments in the region over the past three to four weeks," the diplomat said at a weekly briefing.

According to him, "Larijani has previously visited Russia in this capacity," and such visits are part of established practice in the relations between the two countries.

On July 20, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had met with the Iranian supreme leader's senior adviser in the Kremlin. According to the Kremlin official, on the instructions of his leadership, the Iranian envoy conveyed the assessments of the worsening situation in the Middle East and around Tehran’s nuclear program.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.