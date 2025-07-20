Top Iranian diplomat tells UN, EU leadership that sanctions cannot be re-imposed on Iran

DUBAI, July 20. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UN Security Council members, and chief of the EU diplomacy Kaja Kallas saying that there are grounds to reimpose UN Security Council sanctions on Iran.

"I have outlined why the E3 (Germany, France, and the United Kingdom - TASS) lacks any legal, political, and moral standing to invoke the mechanisms of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - TASS) and UN Resolution 2231 (2015)," he wrote on his X page.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, the E3 nations "have relinquished their role as ‘Participants’ in the JCPOA, making any attempt to reinstate terminated UNSC Resolutions null and void" when they supported the United States and Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

"The E3 cannot and should not be allowed to undermine the credibility of the UN Security Council by abusing a Resolution to which they themselves have not been committed. The E3 must heed their own advice to the US in their letter of 20 Aug 2020 and "refrain from any action that would only deepen divisions in the Security Council or that would have serious adverse consequences on its work," he wrote.

The Tasnim news agency reported earlier that Iran and the E3 nations had agreed to resume talks on Tehran’s nuclear program. Prior to that, the Axios portal said, citing sources, that the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France had agreed to set a timeframe for the nuclear deal with Iran for late August 2025. Otherwise, the E3 warned that it would trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose the UN Security Council sanctions that were lifted based on the 2015 agreements.

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal.

In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would reduce its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 yielded no results amid Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Concurrently, the E3 nations, namely the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, also engaged in talks with Tehran but failed to broker a new nuclear deal.