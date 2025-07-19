UN General Assembly adopts Russia-initiated draft resolution to modernize organization

UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a draft resolution endorsed by the Russian Federation as part of the UN80 Initiative to reform the global body.

The document sets out plans to strengthen the impact of the United Nations in the face of mounting global challenges and an increasingly complicated financial situation.

Russia presented this draft to ensure transparency in the reform process, emphasizing the unique role of the United Nations in promoting international cooperation. The document establishes the central role of UN member states in decision-making for transforming the work of the international organization. Reform should be discussed between intergovernmental agencies rather than behind the scenes, Russia noted.

Before the resolution was adopted, Russia organized an open discussion, taking into account proposals from all countries, without compromising the key objectives of the initiative.