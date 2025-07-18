Two Chinese banks included in EU sanctions package

HONG KONG, July 18. /TASS/. The European Union included Suifenhe Rural Commercial Bank and Heihe Rural Commercial Bank from China into the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the South China Morning Post reports, citing diplomatic sources.

Head offices of both banks are located in the Province of Heilongjiang in Northeast China, which borders on Russian Far Eastern regions.

According to the news outlet, Chinese diplomats in Brussels attempted to prevent blacklisting of banks. The decision on restrictions was made before the EU - China summit that will be held on July 24-25.