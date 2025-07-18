EU introduces complete ban on operations with Nord Stream pipelines

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The European Union introduced a complete ban on transactioins with Nord Stream gas pipelines, the EU Council said in its statement.

"The EU is also imposing a full transaction ban on Nord Stream 1 and 2, including for the provision of goods or services, thus preventing the completion, maintenance, operation and any future use of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines," the statement indicates.

"Furthermore, the EU is introducing an import ban on refined petroleum products made from Russian crude oil and coming from any third country - with the exception of Canada, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States - thereby preventing Russia’s crude oil from reaching the EU market through the back door," the EU Council stated.

The Council also decided to end the exemption for Russian oil imports in respect of the Czech Republic.