Trump sketched erotic drawing for Epstein’s birthday, WSJ claims

NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump purportedly sent a note with a drawing of a naked woman as a gift for the 50th birthday of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking minors and committed suicide in 2019, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has claimed.

According to the newspaper, the drawing, depicting an outline of a woman’s breasts and a "Donald" signature was accompanied by the line: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump, in an interview with the media outlet, denied that he wrote the note or drew the picture and threatened to sue the newspaper if it published the story.

"Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?" US Vice President JD Vance wrote on the X social network.

According to the WSJ, the note is part of the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein several years ago.

Earlier, US entrepreneur Elon Musk questioned how people could be expected to trust Trump if the White House keeps the Epstein files closed. The Axios portal reported that the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had not found any evidence that Epstein was planning to blackmail any influential figures, nor that he kept a list of his clients or anything at all pointing to the theory that he was murdered.

Epstein was detained by New York state law enforcement operatives on July 6, 2019. The district attorney said there was evidence that in 2002-2005, he organized visits of dozens of underage young women, with the youngest being 14, to his residence in Manhattan. The circle of his acquaintances included many current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs and showbiz stars. Criminal charges against the financier were dropped in the US after his suicide in a prison cell on August 10, 2019.