Palestine condemns Israeli strike on Gaza church as threat to Christianity in Holy Land

CAIRO, July 17. /TASS/. An Israeli strike on the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, which left two people dead, violates international law and poses a direct threat to Christianity in the Holy Land, said the Higher Presidential Committee of Churches' Affairs in Palestine.

"This heinous attack on a house of worship is not only a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law but also a blatant affront to the sanctity of religious sites," the statement reads. "The Committee views this strike as part of a systematic campaign that endangers the indigenous Christian presence in the Holy Land, and categorically rejects and denounces any attempt to justify the targeting of churches and religious institutions under any pretext. Such actions are war crimes and must not be met with silence."

The Higher Committee called upon the global community and rights organizations "to take immediate action to stop these relentless attacks against civilians and holy sites in Gaza." The committee "will continue to closely monitor this development, in coordination with local churches and relevant institutions."

According to earlier reports, an Israeli attack on a catholic parish in the Gaza Strip left two people dead and six wounded, including the parish priest. The ANSA news agency said the attack seriously damaged the Holy Family Catholic Church, which is the only Catholic church in Gaza.