{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

UNSC could hold urgent meeting on Syria on July 17 — source

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the bombing of the Syrian capital, linking it to the escalating situation in southern Syria, where the Israeli-backed Druze people have been engaged in fighting since July 13

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. The UN Security Council could hold an urgent meeting on July 17 in connection with Israeli airstrikes 17, a UN source told TASS..

"The meeting will most likely take place as soon as July 17," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel carried out several airstrikes on Damascus. The first of them targeted the area of the capital that is home to the General Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces, and the subsequent ones hit the General Staff itself and, news reports said, the presidential palace. According to the latest data from the Syrian Health Ministry, at least 3 people were killed in the shelling and 34 others were injured.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the bombing of the Syrian capital, linking it to the escalating situation in southern Syria, where the Israeli-backed Druze people have been engaged in fighting since July 13.

Syria’s interim government pulls fighters from southern town of Sweida — report
According to the source, Israeli attacks are slowing the pullout
Read more
EU plans to militarize itself at Russia's expense — top security official
"The intention to militarize the European space is obvious," Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
Russia will not tolerate demands — senior diplomat about Trump’s new plan
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow favors a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine conflict and is ready to negotiate
Read more
Liberation of Novokhatskoye paves way for further Russian advance
According to the report, the Russian Defense Ministry Service members of 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup East carried out a successful offensive operation
Read more
'Inappropriate' pressure on Trump and sanction war: Lavrov’s remarks
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the anti-Russian sanctions war will backfire on those who started it
Read more
FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov asked Obama for US citizenship
As Ilyumzhinov said, he had asked for the U.S. citizenship so that his case could be considered at a local court
Read more
Slovakia, Malta block anti-Russian sanctions package — Reuters
Slovakia is going to block sanctions until its concerns are eliminated concerning the carve-out for it from the plan of the European Commission to fully ban Russian gas purchases since 2027
Read more
Majority of Russians identify as Orthodox Christians, far fewer fast for Lent, poll shows
As many as 18% of respondents intend to observe the Great Lenten Fast (13% in both 2019 and 2021), while 52% do not plan to fast this year
Read more
Zelensky submits Sviridenko’s nomination as prime minister to Ukraine’s parliament
The State Power Committee will consider July 17
Read more
Titanic efforts being made to derail Russia-US dialogue — RDIF CEO
Kirill Dmitriev said the Western media "should act more responsibly and actually check its sources"
Read more
Actor Richard Chamberlain died at age of 90
According to him, the actor died on March 29 in Waimanalo, Hawaii, due to complications following a stroke
Read more
EU's economic suicide continues — RDIF CEO Dmitriev
The European Commission has included a 100 billion euro expenditure item to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia in the draft
Read more
Press review: Trump’s military plans in focus as Russian experts dismiss tariff threat
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 16th
Read more
Von der Leyen's standing as EU chief 'shaken' — MEP
According to Zsuzsanna Borvendeg, it was clear in advance that the vote of no confidence would not pass, but the fact that the matter was even put to a vote was a signal in itself
Read more
Zelensky says 'ready for action' if Kiev gets longer-range weapons
Vladimir Zelensky also downplayed the possibility of Kiev using this force, saying that Russia should know "about its existence"
Read more
Trump says Ukraine shouldn’t strike Moscow
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that the US president did not encourage Vladimir Zelensky to carry out further strikes deeper inside Russia
Read more
Trump says Epstein files all big 'hoax' thought up by Dems
Donald Trump and his team members repeatedly vowed to declassify the Epstein files during last year’s election campaign
Read more
Nothing new in Western media reports about Kiev’s possible strikes on Moscow — Kremlin
"Such rhetoric has been circulating for quite a while," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukraine turns into 'toxic' secondary issue for NATO, top Russian security official says
Sergey Shoigu specified that since 2022, NATO members had allocated over $234 bln in aid to the Zelensky regime, with the US providing more than half of that money
Read more
Ukraine builds defense line near Kupyansk but can’t hold off Russian forces — officials
According to the latest reports, forward units of the Russian Armed Forces are already one or two kilometers from the outskirts of Kupyansk, which is confirmed by reports from local residents
Read more
US fine with Sviridenko’s appointment as PM as she signed minerals deal — former PM
Nikolay Azarov pointed out that Yuliya Sviridenko "has never worked a single day at a specific business or industrial enterprise"
Read more
Russia interested in developing ties with Armenia in all areas — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Moscow and Yerevan are still united by very close bilateral relations
Read more
Kremlin warns of harsh impact on Europeans’ wallets from EU policy
On Monday, Donald Trump announced that the US will sell modern weapons to NATO member states to be delivered to Ukraine
Read more
Russia seeks clarity on Trump’s 50-day Ukraine deadline — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to earlier deadlines of 24 hours and of 100 days
Read more
Shoigu sees Council of Europe’s anti-Russian tribunal as legally void
The Russian Security Council secretary said the Council of Europe is not authorized to establish criminal tribunals and define acts of aggression
Read more
American who backed Moscow in Donbass writes book about his experience
From 2022 to 2024, Daniel Richard Martindale was on a territory controlled by the Kiev regime where, risking his life, he was gathering information for Russia
Read more
Russia and the Philippines in talks to resume air traffic — FATA
The parties agreed to continue the dialogue on the issue of resuming air travel between Russia and the Philippines
Read more
Ukrainians post military recruitment center addresses on social media — source
The source added that "such publication demonstrate real attitudes in Ukraine toward mobilization and the ongoing conflict"
Read more
Lavrov arrives on an official visit to China
In Beijing, the Russian foreign minister will hold talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi
Read more
No survivors in helicopter crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk region — Emergencies Ministry
"Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers jointly with investigators are analyzing fragments of the aircraft and looking for flight recorders at the site of the crash to establish the cause behind it," the ministry said.
Read more
Russia does not care about Trump’s 'theatrical ultimatum,' says Medvedev
This is Moscow’s first official reaction to the statements Trump made yesterday
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack on Russian city of Belgorod kills one civilian, leave five injured
According to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the two injured women and three men have been taken to the hospital with shrapnel injuries
Read more
Russian forces capture foreign mercenaries in DPR, scout says
According to the scout with the callsign Husky, the foreigners were stationed in a building that Russian forces seized in about five minutes
Read more
Kremlin reminds nuclear powers of their responsibility for inciting non-nuclear states
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia’s nuclear doctrine remains in effect
Read more
Israel’s goal in Syria limited to maintaining status quo in southern Syria — minister
Saar mentioned that violence in Syria previously targeted the Kurds, Christians, Alawites and Druze.
Read more
Kremlin urges broader support in pushing Ukraine to resume talks
Dmitry Peskov said that mediatory efforts mostly from the United States are key here
Read more
Ukraine’s economy shrunk by at least twofold — former Ukrainian PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, the national budget amounts to roughly $60 bln, but the bulk of this figure consists of subsidies
Read more
Russia and Nigeria discuss energy sector cooperation
Special attention was given to cooperation within the frameworks of OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum
Read more
Prospects for resuming Russia-Europe dialogue exist — top Russian security official
Sergey Shoigu pointed to the growing number of Europeans who doubt Brussels’s strategy of uncompromising confrontation with Russia
Read more
US stage-managing Belarusian unrest, says Russian foreign intelligence chief
The director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR stated that Washington had provided about $20 million for staging anti-government demonstrations in Belarus
Read more
Critical infrastructure sites damaged in two regions in Ukraine’s north
Objects were damaged in the settlements of Khotiyevka and Glukhov
Read more
Kiev believes Trump's communication style misleading — media
Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, complained on Tuesday about the lack of accuracy in Trump’s announcement of a transfer of 17 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Kiev
Read more
Syria’s interim government pulls fighters from southern town of Sweida — report
According to the source, Israeli attacks are slowing the pullout
Read more
Russian agency says UK supervised attacks on Russian Black Sea Fleet, Crimea
"British special services do not bother to plan elaborate attacks or go into too much detail when working on operations, let alone care about the safety of Ukrainian military servicemen," the officer said
Read more
Remnants of sanity in Europe, nuclear doctrine provisions: new comments from Kremlin
All provisions of Russia's nuclear doctrine, including the responsibility of nuclear powers to "encourage" non-nuclear states, remain unchanged
Read more
Analysts lowered median key rate forecast to 19.3% for 2025 — Central Bank’s poll
The analysts also revised downward the forecast for the median key rate in 2026 from 14.2% to 13.8%
Read more
NATO to increase military spending at expense of social programs — Shoigu
The secretary of Russia’s Security Council did not rule out that to minimize public backlash, the EU would use illegally frozen, stolen Russian state funds
Read more
Russian stock market closed in the green on Tuesday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.58% to 2,756.95 points, while the RTS Index edged up by 2.12% to 1,114.06 points
Read more
Kremlin refuses to comment on essence of Russia’s recent proposals to US on Ukraine
"I cannot reveal them to you for obvious reasons," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Opposition lawmaker reveals criterion for candidates to Ukrainian government
According to Artyom Dmitruk, transparent procedures and constitutional principles are all long gone
Read more
Contradictions between Russia, West arise from geopolitics, Putin believes
Britain, France, and other former empires, still blame the dismantling of their colonial might on Russia, the Russian president continued adding that he could still sense this historical negative attitude toward his country
Read more
Economic relations with Russia more important for countries than trade with the US
Adviser of the Center of Expertise for WTO matters Maxim Medvedkov noted that countries with extra tariffs applied against them may not stop procurements in Russia
Read more
Karl Marx village liberation means success of Russian army in south Donetsk area — expert
The military expert added that the Russian army is also successful in advancing in several directions at once at Komar — north and west of the locality
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy slams Israeli strikes on Syria as unacceptable
On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it struck the Syrian General Staff compound in Damascus
Read more
Russian diplomat says that in absence of real negotiations, special op to continue
"We are unshakable in this position. We would like Washington and NATO in general to treat it with the utmost seriousness," Sergey Ryabkov stated
Read more
Hungary opposes allocating €100 billion from EU budget to Ukraine — Orban
According to the Hungarian PM, the European Commission’s budget initiative "surprised everyone" in the EU
Read more
Putin opens M-12 East highway section
The highway crosses territories of Bashkortostan, the Perm Region, and the Sverdlovsk Region
Read more
Weekly inflation in Russia slowing down to 0.02% — statistics
Consumer prices ticked up by 0.81% from the start of July and by 4.61% year to date
Read more
Three people killed, 34 injured in Israeli strikes on Damascus — Syrian Health Ministry
Earlier, Israel launched several airstrikes on Damascus
Read more
Venezuela considers storming of Mexican embassy in Ecuador barbaric — Foreign Ministry
Honduran President Xiomara Castro also declared solidarity with Mexico
Read more
Artificial US structures in South Caucasus not to work, Russian role safe — expert
Stanislav Pritchin explained that the precedents of external control of transport corridors are extremely rare and it is difficult to imagine that Azerbaijan would agree to depend on an infrastructure that is not entirely friendly to Azerbaijan
Read more
US President Trump denies talking to Putin after his July 14 statements
On July 14, US leader said that Washington decided to continue providing weapons and other military equipment to Kiev if Europe picked up the bill for such supplies
Read more
Armenian PM says country more likely to exit CSTO than restore membership
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had frozen participation in the work of the CSTO, as it allegedly created threats to the sovereignty of the republic
Read more
Russian stock market closed with growing indices
The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.73% to 2,777.16 points, while the RTS Index edged up by 0.7% to 1,122.22 points
Read more
Turkey’s imports from Russia reach $35.5 bln in 2024
According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the country’s exports increased by 3.1% to $216.2 bln in January-October 2024 compared to the same period last year, while imports decreased by 7.2% to $282 bln
Read more
Coal mining declined by about 1% YTD in Russia — Energy Minister
Coal mining in the Kuzbass region declined by about 54 mln metric tons since 2018, Sergey Tsivilyov noted
Read more
Lavrov says NATO failed to ‘swallow’ Ukraine but makes it look like it will succeed later
According to the minister, NATO countries want to "advance their infrastructure to the Far East, Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, and to create nuclear-capable alliances there"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Israeli strikes on Syria
According to the media reports, the drone strike targeted the Syrian army’s military equipment; no accurate date is available on damage and casualties among troops
Read more
NATO countries uninterested in peace in Ukraine — Russian deputy foreign minister
Alexander Grushko recalled NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s remarks about plas to make Ukraine "more lethal"
Read more
EC tells Georgia to reverse controversial laws or risk losing visa-free regime with EU
"The Commission will assess the implementation of the recommendations in the context of the next report on the visa suspension mechanism," Beate Gminder, head of the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, said in a letter
Read more
US congresswoman says strikes on Iran reason to impeach Trump
"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said
Read more
Russian energy minister to visit China for talks, forum
Sergey Tsivilyov also said that he is going to visit several Chinese fuel and energy companies
Read more
Murder of Hungarian in Transcarpathia confirms that Ukraine cannot join EU — Hungarian PM
The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Budapest Fegyir Sandor and demanded an explanation for Jozsef Szebestien's death
Read more
Russian stock market retreats after early gains in main trading session
As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and the RTS indices gained 0.17%
Read more
Impossible to fight with Russia for eternity, Czech president admits
Petr Pavel added that after a ceasefire and a peace agreement, Europe may begin discussing security issues with Russia
Read more
Russia closely monitors issue of long-range arms supplies to Kiev regime — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, this topic is certainly near the top of the agenda
Read more
China’s GOVY to start large-scale rollout of flying taxis since 2027 — founder
Su Qingpeng said the two-seat flying taxi resembling a small helicopter will make flights at an altitude from 100 to 300 meters
Read more
Russia permanently bans entry to 92 US nationals including reporters — MFA
The ban applies to some reporters from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and the New York Times, according to the statement
Read more
Syrian Health Ministry says ‘dozens of bodies’ discovered at hospital in Suwayda
Syrian Health Minister Musaab al-Ali told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that a convoy of 15 ambulances was unable to enter the province of Suwayda, impeded by Israeli aircraft
Read more
Russia gradually restoring relations with IOC — Putin
The Russian president noted that Moscow still has a lot of problems with the Olympic Committee
Read more
Russia to consider construction of access roads to borders with China, North Korea — Putin
"This will significantly increase our transit capabilities," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
Read more
Russian army traps Ukrainian battlegroup in two pockets near Dzerzhinsk in DPR — expert
Given the Russian army’s advance near Katerinovka, the Ukrainian troops "that tried to hold their positions as long as possible" may also be encircled, Andrey Marochko added
Read more
US has used 75% of its missiles for Patriot systems, says newspaper
According to the report, military aid to Ukraine and the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict when the US was actively repelling Iranian air attacks on Israel and its military base in Qatar, resulted in this "alarming depletion"
Read more
NATO remains a key threat to Russia’s security — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council secretary drew attention to the fact that "according to official data alone, the size of the alliance’s military personnel equals over 4 million troops and the bloc has over 50,000 tanks and armored fighting vehicles"
Read more
Armenian PM confirms Yerevan received US proposal on managing transport corridor with Baku
Nikol Pashinyan did not rule out the possibility of the Russian side managing the transport corridor
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novokhatskoye community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,255 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Houthis carry out missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport — spokesman
According to Yahya Saria, the rebels also launched four drones at Israel, with two of them targeting a military facility in the Negev Desert
Read more
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
Russia expects a serious breakthrough in the field of laser and electromagnetic weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Read more
Putin to respond to Trump’s remarks if he deems it necessary — Kremlin
On July 14, the US president made a previously announced statement on the Ukraine issue
Read more
Annual inflation slowing down to 9.34% from July 8 to 14 — Economy Ministry
According to the review, inflation totaled 0.02% over the week from July 8 to 14, 2025
Read more
Syrian Druze ask Kurds for humanitarian corridors, Kurdish commander says
The SDF commander is confident that "the Druze issue can only be resolved through diplomatic and political means"
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev responds to Trump by saying 'one really bad thing' would be WWIII
Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that if it weren’t for him "really bad things would have already happened to Russia"
Read more
Lavrov, Xi Jinping discuss preparations for Putin's visit to China
"Xi welcomed the upcoming visit to China of the Russian leader, with whom he shares a long-standing and strong friendship," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Western countries refuse to confirm inviolability of diplomatic facilities — UN envoy
"The US, the UK and France essentially refused to confirm that the basic principles of international law on the inviolability of diplomatic and consular facilities, enshrined in the relevant Vienna Conventions, apply equally to all states," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Russian forces continue to advance in Krasnoarmeisk, Konstantinovka areas — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, added that the liberation of the settlement of Zelenaya Dolina in the Krasny Liman area had provided Russian forces with more options for disrupting the Ukrainian army’s logistics
Read more
Paris, allies discuss sending troops to Ukraine, French politician says
When speaking about how French citizens would react to such a decision, Bruno Fuchs noted that French President Emmanuel Macron didn't need to worry about what the voting public thinks
Read more
Russian troops about to encircle Kupyansk, Kiev forces in dire situation — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that the mood of Ukrainian armed formations and mobilized soldiers is low
Read more
National Guard wipes out over 500 Ukrainian troops in border areas of central Russia
According to the report, in those areas, National Guard units have accomplished more than 8,000 combat and service-related tasks
Read more
EU pushback on US arms purchases could signal NATO rift — expert
Alexander Stepanov said that there is now fierce competition for pan-European defense budgets, in which Paris is trying to maintain its partially independent position, taking into account the real capabilities of its own military-industrial complex
Read more
Russian forces drop leaflets on Ukrainian positions calling for surrender
The ministry said once the shell explodes, leaflets fly across the space of more than one square kilometer
Read more