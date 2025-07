UNSC could hold urgent meeting on Syria on July 17 — source

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. The UN Security Council could hold an urgent meeting on July 17 in connection with Israeli airstrikes 17, a UN source told TASS..

"The meeting will most likely take place as soon as July 17," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel carried out several airstrikes on Damascus. The first of them targeted the area of the capital that is home to the General Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces, and the subsequent ones hit the General Staff itself and, news reports said, the presidential palace. According to the latest data from the Syrian Health Ministry, at least 3 people were killed in the shelling and 34 others were injured.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the bombing of the Syrian capital, linking it to the escalating situation in southern Syria, where the Israeli-backed Druze people have been engaged in fighting since July 13.