MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities have the potential of creating a dirty bomb, and there is a large amount of nuclear waste in the country to help in this direction, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

According to Azarov (Ukraine’s PM in 2010-2014), Ukraine currently lacks the scientific potential to create capable nuclear weapons, but the Kiev regime may resort to building a "dirty bomb."

"Creating a ‘dirty bomb’ is possible because we have an ample stock of waste from nuclear fuel. There are probably such possibilities," he said. "But I don't think that the curators of Ukraine, the British, for example, will come to such idiocy, to such stupidity."

"I don't think they will allow it to happen," he added.