Netanyahu may strike Iran again to stay in power, says Iraqi prime minister

CAIRO, July 15. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is highly likely to order new strikes on Iranian territory to prevent regional stabilization and maintain his grip on power, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in an interview with the Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.

"Everyone knows Netanyahu has violated ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon. It is highly probable that he will attack Iran again. It seems his political strategy is aimed at continuing regional conflict to preserve his political standing," the Iraqi leader said when asked about the possibility of renewed Iran-Israel escalation.

Al-Sudani noted that during the recent exchange of strikes between Iran and Israel, the Iraqi leadership was deeply "concerned about regional stability" and the situation near its borders. "You cannot watch a neighboring country burn and remain confident the flames will not spread to you," the politician added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military campaign against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The United States joined the conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours on June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the US Al-Udeid military airbase in Qatar, the largest in the Middle East. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. Afterward, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire that came into effect on June 24.