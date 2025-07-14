Former Austrian minister likens Pistorius to Goebbels

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius increasingly often resembles chief Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

She was commenting after Pistorius said in an interview with the Financial Times that German troops will be ready to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a war between the two countries.

"This is the same Pistorius who wants to make Germans combat-ready, or, to use his term kriegstuchtig (German for ‘ready for war’ - TASS), <...> first used in 2024. It used to be a favorite word in Goebbels' lexicon," the former Austrian minister wrote on Telegram.

According to Kneissl, when she sees statements from the German military, they remind her ever more of the 1940s.

"A deep strike against Russia ... The German military discussed it in online calls. Remember February 2024. And now it si also official," she said.

She also made remarks about NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's visit to the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"The results are being broadcast. Their problem is that they don't know Russia and have no idea about Russian kindness. But now is not the time to be too kind, if I may say so. Good night from the planet Russia, a truly kind planet," she said.

Pistorius told the Financial Times that German troops would be ready to kill Russian soldiers if Moscow attacked a NATO member country.