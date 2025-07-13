Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari dies at 82

PRETORIA, July 13. /TASS/. Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died at the age of 82 in a London hospital, his press secretary Garba Shehu said.

"The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon in a clinic in London. May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin," he wrote on X.

Buhari served as president of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023. According to the GhanaWeb portal, the last few years of his reign were overshadowed by illnesses, which led to his absence from the country due to frequent and lengthy trips to the UK for medical treatment.