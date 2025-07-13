IAEA sees higher number of UAVs used near nuclear power plants since beginning of year

BERLIN, July 13. /TASS/. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have noted an increase in the number of cases of the use of drones near nuclear power plants since the beginning of this year, primarily near the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, it said on its website.

"Director General [Rafael] Grossi reiterated his deep concern about the apparent increased use of drones near nuclear power plants since early this year, saying such weaponry posed a clear risk to nuclear safety and security," it said in a statement.

Grossi added that any drone strike on a nuclear facility would be a direct violation of the principles of the "Seven Indispensable Pillars" of nuclear safety, adopted by the IAEA in March 2022, and the five principles of ensuring nuclear safety at the Zaporozhye nuclear power station from May 2023.

"We are seeing a clear escalation in drone strikes during this war, also affecting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and potentially putting them in further danger. As I have repeatedly stated, any military attack on a nuclear site - with or without drones - jeopardizes nuclear safety and must stop immediately," Grossi said.

On Saturday, Grossi said the IAEA had been informed about a July 11 drone strike on the administration building of the satellite town of Energodar.