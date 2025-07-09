Pope Leo reiterates Vatican’s readiness to host Ukraine peace talks

VATICAN, July 9. /TASS/. Pope Leo reiterated the Vatican’s readiness to host talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict at an audience with Vladimir Zelensky, the Holy See said in a statement.

"The Holy Father reiterated the willingness to welcome representatives of Russia and Ukraine to the Vatican for negotiations," the statement reads.

The pope and Zelensky "discussed the ongoing conflict and the urgent need for a just and lasting peace."

"The Holy Father expressed his sorrow for the victims and renewed his prayers and closeness to the Ukrainian people, encouraging every effort aimed at the release of prisoners and the search for shared solutions," the Holy See added.

The meeting took place at the pontiff's Castel Gandolfo residence outside Rome.

Zelensky arrived in Italy to take part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 that will take place in Rome on July 10-11. He is also expected to meet with senior Italian officials.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on the Vatican's initiative to serve as a venue for talks between Moscow and Kiev, pointed out that holding a meeting between the two Orthodox countries on Catholic soil would be "a little inelegant."

According to earlier reports, Russia is awaiting proposals from Ukraine for the third round of talks. The first two rounds of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev took place in Istanbul.