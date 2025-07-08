US never meant to abandon Ukraine, will continue to provide support — State Department

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The US never meant to stop supporting Ukraine and will continue to help, State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Asked about US plans about providing weapons to Ukraine, she replied that the recent pause shouldn’t be interpreted as a new American policy or position.

"We have been and remain Ukraine's biggest supporters," Bruce said. "We care about making sure that they have what they need."

"We've been helping them. We'll continue to help them. It's a pretty tough situation, and so that is our position. It's what it has always been. And I'm glad that there's some clarity here," she went on to say.

On July 2, the New York Times reported that the US will halt the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems and some other weapons to Ukraine.

However, Trump said on July 3 that Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev, but does so on the assumption that the US itself needs these weapons.

On July 7, the US president said the US will send Kiev some more, mostly defensive weapons. Politico reported that some of the deliveries could resume this or next week following meetings between US and Ukrainian officials in Rome and Kiev.