NATO seeks to encircle Russia as part of its core strategy — Greek politician

ATHENS, July 8. /TASS/. NATO seeks to keep Russia permanently surrounded by its forces, said former Greek Alternate Defense Minister Costas Isychos.

"Since the end of world bipolarity, NATO has been constantly implementing its concept of globalization. The permanent military encirclement of the Russian Federation is NATO's core strategy, and no one can question this," said the politician, who is one of the leaders of the Popular Unity party and chairman of the International Association of Friends of Crimea.

Isychos commented on NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s theory that Russia could attack NATO at China’s behest to divert US attention in the event that Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to attack Taiwan.

"These are not just delusional statements with greater basis in the field of psychiatric science than political science," he said. "With his statement, the NATO secretary-general is linking his foretelling abilities to the illiterately presented events on the European continent that spawned two world wars."

"The creation of mortal enemies such as Russia and China is at the heart of the efforts of the most militant centers of Britain, Germany and France, as well as the powerful oligarchic centers of the United States," the former official went on to say. "A revival of new strong anti-war, anti-imperialist and peace-loving movements in Europe is a historical necessity. Popular diplomacy must and can play a leading role in a world that has lost the basic rules of whatever’s left of global diplomacy. The most egregious example is the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people as part of the helpless and often hypocritical international model of powerless diplomacy."

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev recently suggested that Rutte had too many "magic mushrooms" before coming up with the theory of a collusion between Russia and China over Taiwan.