ICC issues arrest warrants for Taliban supreme leader, chief justice

THE HAGUE, July 8. /TASS/. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Taliban Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada and Taliban Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani.

"Today, 8 July 2025, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court ("ICC" or "the Court") has issued, in the context of the Situation of Afghanistan, warrants of arrest for Mr Haibatullah Akhundzada, Supreme Leader of the Taliban, and Mr Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Chief Justice of the Taliban, who have exercised de facto authority in Afghanistan at least from 15 August 2021," the ICC said in a press statement.

Earlier this year, the Taliban, which is currently in power in Afghanistan, came out with severe criticism of the ICC’s actions and announced its withdrawal from the Rome Statute. The Afghan foreign ministry posted a statement on its X page calling on the ICC to stop imposing its interpretation of human rights on the entire world, insisting that religious and national specifics be respected. This reaction followed ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for issuing arrest warrants for Akhundzada and Haqqani.