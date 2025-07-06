Israeli military says it attacked about 130 targets in Gaza overnight

TEL AVIV, July 6. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it continues to consistently carry out strikes across entire Gaza.

The Israeli Air Force, acting in coordination with ground forces, attacked about 130 targets there over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

Among the targets were various Hamas sites, including command posts, weapons depots and rocket launchers. Strikes also targeted individual armed militants.

Ground units are conducting raids throughout all of the Strip.

"The Israel Defense Forces are acting to eliminate any threat to the peaceful citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF said.