EU wrong to accuse Serbian government of using force against protesters — top lawmaker

BELGRADE, July 4. /TASS/. Serbian Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic has rejected accusations of excessive use of force by Serbian police during protests, saying that such claims are untrue.

"Let me clarify the situation: there has been no excessive use of force against protesters in Serbia. Quite the contrary. We know very well what that looks like," Brnabic wrote on her X page, attaching a video showing examples of excessive use of force by security forces against citizens in EU countries, specifically Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

According to the parliament speaker, the protests in Serbia are far from peaceful. "Every day, protesters deprive other citizens of our country of their fundamental rights — freedom of movement, freedom of speech, and the right to live in peace," she said. Brnabic emphasized that, despite this, Serbian police and citizens "are showing incredible, exemplary restraint and patience."

Meanwhile, participants in the protest movement are planning to hold a new protest on July 4. According to them, they intend to block traffic in the Serbian capital at 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT).

Protests in Serbia

According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, approximately 36,000 people participated in an unauthorized opposition protest on June 28. During clashes with protesters, law enforcement officers were forced to use special measures to disperse participants from a number of central streets. As a result of the riots in Belgrade, 48 police officers were injured, and 77 people, including one minor, were detained.

Protesters continue to block key transport hubs in Belgrade and other cities daily, setting up improvised barricades with trash bins. They are demanding the release of those detained, the holding of elections, and the dismantling of the tent camp set up by supporters of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic outside the parliament building.